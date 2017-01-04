Killam RCMP investigate break-and-enter/MAJOR theft of firearms and RCMP items

Killam, Alberta – On Dec. 23, 2016 Killam RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence in Killam.

The suspect(s) stole several personal firearms and accessories that were located inside a gun safe at the residence. Suspect(s) also stole an RCMP issued patrol jacket, long sleeved shirt and Nikon camera.

The break and enter is believed to have occurred sometime between Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016.

Our last issue of 2016 is on newsstands now including our annual Great Big Christmas Greetings section!

Thanks to all of the communities we serve and our wonderful readers and advertisers for all of your support! Have a blessed Christmas and all the best in the new year!

Flagstaff accepting new project proposals for Alternate Land Use Services

The Flagstaff ALUS committee recently met and approved their terms of reference, as well as guidelines to help evaluate potential ALUS projects within the county. Eligible ecological projects can include riparian buffers, sustainable drainage systems, or other ecologically beneficial services on what is otherwise just marginal farmland.

Flagstaff County recently established an initial terms of reference, and approved guidelines in preparation of review and acceptance of 2017 Alternate Land Use Services, (ALUS) projects.

Solar park open house uncovers local opposition

Kronos Solar Projects held an open house in Heisler on Tuesday, Nov. 22, a public consultation event for their proposed Solar Photovoltaic Park near Heisler, to some loud opposition from local residents.

Local RCMP assist ALERT team in arrest

Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 25 Killam RCMP investigated 25 collisions and 10 false alarms.

On Nov. 17, RCMP were contacted by Medicine Hat ALERT(Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team) requesting assistance with an investigation they were conducting.

