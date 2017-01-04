Killam, Alberta – On Dec. 23, 2016 Killam RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence in Killam.

The suspect(s) stole several personal firearms and accessories that were located inside a gun safe at the residence. Suspect(s) also stole an RCMP issued patrol jacket, long sleeved shirt and Nikon camera.

The break and enter is believed to have occurred sometime between Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2016.