Don’t forget to enter the 32nd Annual Sweethearts Draw!
Check out the ads from Week 1 of the Full Page Ad Blowout:
FFCS starting counselling outreach program
Flagstaff Family and Community Services, through Counsellor Carson Ryner, will soon be offering a counselling outreach program throughout Flagstaff. Continue Reading
Sedgewick Lions collecting bottles for Canada 150 fireworks
Flagstaff Waste Management delivered a different kind of bin to Sedgewick’s recycling area last week, as this bin’s purpose is to collect bottles and cans for recycling. Continue Reading
This week’s CP is now available!
Available for sale on newsstands now, or read
via E-Subscription! Want a mail subscription?
Click HERE to find out how to subscribe
FULL PAGE AD BLOWOUT!
WHAT A DEAL!
Run a Full Page Ad in The Community Press
for JUST $315!
That’s 50% OFF!
January 31 and February 7 issues only.
Contact us today – ads@thecommunitypress.com, call 780-385-6693 or fax 780-385-3107
It’s this week’s WEB CLASSIFIEDS! Events, Employment, Rentals – check them out now!
Transfer sites slated for closure across Flagstaff; bin rental rates dropping
Flagstaff Waste is a society owned and operated by every municipality with Flagstaff County, including the County, and Rosalind, the society owns and operates the Flagstaff Regional Landfill. Continue Reading
Local RCMP report: Stolen property recovered as male arrested in Camrose
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 there were six false alarms and 11 motor vehicle collisions reported to Killam RCMP. Continue Reading