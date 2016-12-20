Last CP of 2016 is out now!
Flagstaff accepting new project proposals for Alternate Land Use Services
Flagstaff County recently established an initial terms of reference, and approved guidelines in preparation of review and acceptance of 2017 Alternate Land Use Services, (ALUS) projects. Continue Reading
Solar park open house uncovers local opposition
Kronos Solar Projects held an open house in Heisler on Tuesday, Nov. 22, a public consultation event for their proposed Solar Photovoltaic Park near Heisler, to some loud opposition from local residents. Continue Reading
Local RCMP assist ALERT team in arrest
Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 25 Killam RCMP investigated 25 collisions and 10 false alarms.
On Nov. 17, RCMP were contacted by Medicine Hat ALERT(Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team) requesting assistance with an investigation they were conducting. Continue Reading