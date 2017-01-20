It’s this week’s WEB CLASSIFIEDS! Events, Employment, Rentals – check them out now!
Transfer sites slated for closure across Flagstaff; bin rental rates dropping
Flagstaff Waste is a society owned and operated by every municipality with Flagstaff County, including the County, and Rosalind, the society owns and operates the Flagstaff Regional Landfill. Continue Reading
Local RCMP report: Stolen property recovered as male arrested in Camrose
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 there were six false alarms and 11 motor vehicle collisions reported to Killam RCMP. Continue Reading
Babies of 2016!
Did you or someone you know have a baby in 2016? Submit your baby’s photo, name, parents, and date of birth for the Babies of 2016 and you will be entered into a random draw for a $50 Home Hardware gift card plus additional prizes! Tentative publishing date is February 14 (sometimes we bump it a week or two due to a late surge in entries).
From the Archives: Learn more about Sedgewick Sentinel/Community Press founder Arthur James (AJ) Honey.
(Information taken from The Canadian Statesman – February 6, 1958) – Mr. Arthur James Honey was born in Newcastle, Ontario on March 30, 1869. Continue Reading
From the Archives: The Burns Banquet at Lougheed
(The Sentinel – February 4, 1909) – On the night of January 26, the citizens of Lougheed and the neighbouring district celebrated the 150th anniversary of Robert Burns in right good Scottish style, a banquet being given in memory of the immortal bard. Continue Reading
Canadian-built motorcycle production to be based out of Heisler
Sven Bernard has a dream of bringing production of Canada’s first Canadian-built motorcycles to Heisler, and it is getting closer to fruition. Continue Reading