Check out this week’s Web Classifieds!

CP

community-press

Continue Reading

Don’t forget to enter the 32nd Annual Sweethearts Draw!

CP


Continue Reading

Check out the ads from Week 1 of the Full Page Ad Blowout:

CP

Continue Reading

FFCS starting counselling outreach program

CP

Flagstaff Family and Community Services, through Counsellor Carson Ryner, will soon be offering a counselling outreach program throughout Flagstaff. Continue Reading

Sedgewick Lions collecting bottles for Canada 150 fireworks

CP

Flagstaff Waste Management delivered a different kind of bin to Sedgewick’s recycling area last week, as this bin’s purpose is to collect bottles and cans for recycling. Continue Reading

It’s this week’s WEB CLASSIFIEDS! Events, Employment, Rentals – check them out now!

CP

community-press

Continue Reading

Transfer sites slated for closure across Flagstaff; bin rental rates dropping

CP

Flagstaff Waste is preparing to close seven transfer sites across the region, moving towards regional sites, and greater use of the landfill.

Flagstaff Waste is a society owned and operated by every municipality with Flagstaff County, including the County, and Rosalind, the society owns and operates the Flagstaff Regional Landfill. Continue Reading

Local RCMP report: Stolen property recovered as male arrested in Camrose

CP

Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 there were six false alarms and 11 motor vehicle collisions reported to Killam RCMP. Continue Reading